Dreamhorse
Who is this Cheryl Hooley and why doesn't she have her own blog? Her piece hit me hard, and perfectly articulated a conversation I've been trying to have with my adult child (mostly inside my own head). Thank you, Adam, for the seeing the genius in this post and bringing it to the rest of us!

1 reply by Adam Mastroianni
Annie Coyne
To be honest, I don’t know how to properly thank someone on this platform, but I feel like this is a good place to start. Thank you, Adam, for hosting this jamboree, extravaganza, etc. It was the most fun. And I know I speak for a lot of people when I say thank you for making a blog that is eye-opening, silly, and authentic. It’s simply just the best.

