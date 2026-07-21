Experimental History

Experimental History

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Mitch J.'s avatar
Mitch J.
Jul 21

> Martsinovich argues, via code snippets, that there is no such thing as a “conversation” with a chatbot. The AI is born anew every time it speaks, and it simply reads the dialogue so far and then tries to write the next line.

Actually, this understates things. Every time an LLM adds a new output token to a conversation, it needs to reread every prior word in the conversation. In other words, every word that an LLM generates is produced by an isolated process; it's born anew every time it needs to choose the next word. Every output token that it adds to the conversation could be generated by a completely separate server in a different part of the world, and you would have no idea. (The term for a system that works like this is a Markov process. Also, to get really technical, there is some caching of intermediate calculations done between output token generations, but it's not necessary at all.)

The idea that LLMs are more like industrial processes than people is one of the things I tried to get at in my submission, but I admit that at this point, I have no idea what the state of "common knowledge" around LLMs is, and thus what the starting point for talking about this kind of thing should be. It's definitely one of those topics that's new enough that everyone approaches it with different prior knowledge and also different intuitive understanding and reactions, which makes it both easy to write about (because there's a lot of room for new takes) and hard to write about (because any given reader might have a very different baseline understanding or opinions than you.) (I'm probably going to restructure my submission quite a bit before posting it publicly...)

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Alchemist of Life's avatar
Alchemist of Life
Jul 24

Blog jamborees are one of the few formats that actually surface writers nobody has heard of yet. The institutional algorithms keep recycling the same top twenty. Glad someone is still doing the curation work.

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