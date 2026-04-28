photo cred: my dad

It’s time for the annual Experimental History Blog Competition, Extravaganza, and Jamboree! Send me your best unpublished blog post, and if I pick yours, I’ll send you real cash money and tell everybody how great you are.

You can see last year’s winners and honorable mentions here. They included: a self-experiment on lactose intolerance, a story about working as a 10-year-old bartender, a takedown of randomized-controlled trials, and an economic explainer of college sports. The authors were software engineers, pseudonymous weirdos, academics, professional behavior-changers, freelancers, moms, and straight up randos and normies. That’s the whole point of blogging—you can be anyone, and you can write about anything.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, here are some triumphs of the form:

And of course:

HOW 2 APPLY

Paste your post into a Google Doc.

VERY IMPORTANT STEP: Change the sharing setting to “Anyone with the link”. This is not the default setting, and if you don’t change it, I won’t be able to read your post.

Submit it here.

PRIZES WOW

First place: $500

Second place: $250

Third place: $100

I’ll also post an excerpt of your piece on Experimental History and heap praise upon it, and I’ll add your blog to my list of Substack recommendations for the next year. You’ll retain ownership of your writing, of course.

RULES 2 LIVE BY

Only unpublished posts are eligible. As fun as it would be to read every blog post ever written, I want to push people to either write something new or finish something they’ve been sitting on for too long. You’re welcome to publish your post after you submit it. If you win, I’ll reach out beforehand and ask you for a direct link to your post so I can include it in mine.

One entry per person.

There’s technically no word limit, but if you send me a 100,000 word treatise I probably won’t finish it.

You don’t need to have a blog to submit, but if you win and you don’t have one, I will give you a rousing speech about why you should start one.

Previous top-three winners are not eligible to win again, but honorable mentions are.

Uhhh otherwise don’t break any laws I guess??

Submissions are due June 15. Submit here.