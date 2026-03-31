Experimental History

Experimental History

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Mike Wendling's avatar
Mike Wendling
5d

Imagine a plane pilot who sticks 92% of landings.

Or let's lower the stakes. A journalist who is accurate 92% of the time.

A baseball pitcher who throws the ball towards home plate 92% of the time.

Near-perfection is the goal in a lot of industries. Even creative ones. That last 8% might be really, really difficult.

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Tim S's avatar
Tim S
5d

This is one of the most useful things I've read about AI. Working as a scientist and programmer I work with AI a lot, and one thing that I notice all the time is despite how incredibly powerful it is in some domains, it just doesn't have any "taste" at all. I've struggled to explain what I mean by this to people and now I can just send them your post which perfectly encapsulates the issue.

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