Trevor Klee
May 13

I did a quick ctrl-f through the first few chapters of the book, and Norbert Wiener is mentioned just a couple times, and only in the context of his original work. I think that's a serious omission, given that Wiener wasn't just the coiner of the terms "cybernetics" and "control systems", but spent a huge amount of effort relating that to psychology and psychological issues.

From ChatGPT's summary: "Wiener's Cybernetics: Or Control and Communication in the Animal and the Machine (1948) extends feedback analysis to the nervous system and to psychiatric disorders (e.g., schizophrenia as a breakdown of feedback)."

Ignoring this part of Wiener's work means that SMTM also ignored all the work that followed after it, like Karl Friston's work (zero mentions in SMTM as far as I can tell), which spends a lot of time discussing happiness in the context of control systems. Again, from ChatGPT: " In “What is Mood? A Computational Perspective” (Clark, Watson & Friston 2018) , mood = a hyper-prior over expected precision; momentary happiness corresponds to downward shifts in expected surprise."

I'd really want an explanation from SMTM why they omitted this, because, at the very least, this is a serious failure to engage with the literature.

Jake Bernstein
May 13

I hope to live to see the day of "Inside Out 3" where the Make Sure You Spend Time with Other People System is broken and needs fixing.

