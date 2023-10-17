photo cred: my dad

As of today, you can get Experimental History wherever you get your podcasts: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, your local podcast dealer, etc.

I love doing the voiceovers for each post, and a lot of readers have told me they prefer listening to reading, but they'd rather listen on their podcast app where they get all of their other (worse) podcasts. Now you can!

I’m starting by re-releasing some of my old favorite posts that didn’t get voiceovers at the time. One of the annoying things about the blog format is that old stuff kinda disappears forever. Whenever I find a new blog I like, I happily subscribe to receive everything that's yet to come, but—for no good reason—I don't go back and read the stuff that's already there. So I’m pumped to put some of these posts back on the top of the pile.

There are three episodes up right now, and I'll release one per week until I catch up to myself. After that, every new post will appear here and in podcast form simultaneously. (Posts will continue here as usual.)

EDIT: For you tech whizzes, you can get the RSS feed directly here.

The intro and outro music are by Brandon Rosiar. You can find him on Spotify as Peak & Pit.

That's all! I'll be back soon with your regularly scheduled Experimental History. In the meantime, here's my recent New York Times op-ed about why I don't floss.