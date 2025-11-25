Experimental History

Justin Ross
5d

Really good analogies in here. You use memable ideas to get your point across about memeable ideas - how meta of you.

I think that's why the right has reacted so strongly to the left in the past ten years - the left became a party of pure theory, pure thought, pure arrogant moralizing, and the right felt that the whole country had become all pulpit. As you said, they stopped attending. They felt abandoned.

The best vehicle for culture isn't moralizing or "expertise" - it's stories. And that's why the folksy side doesn't like when it hears a negative story about itself. It needs a good story to live up to, not one where it's the villain and needs to be punished. Who the hell would want to hear that story?

Zutano
5d

Since you mention pedants, here's a fun correction for everyone - it's the cow burps, not farts, that contain all the methane.

There is a huge amount of energy lying around in the world in the form of grass and sticks, and it's only ruminants (or rather the cocktail of bacteria/archaea/protists/fungi in the rumen) that have the tools to digest cellulose and use that energy. The rumen is an anaerobic fermenter (like your compost heap if you don't turn it); the bugs digest the cellulose and then the cows digest the bugs.

1 reply by Adam Mastroianni
42 more comments...

