Experimental History

Experimental History

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Mike's avatar
Mike
7d

One interesting aspect of police body cams is that they actually showed how bad people behave in front of the police. The reason complaints fell is Internal Affairs plays back the recording to the complainant or their lawyer and it shows that they lied.

Do cams control police behavior? It can as the officers are aware they are being recorded. Repeatedly you can hear fellow officers warning each other to avoid improper conduct, especially when the person they are dealing with deserves a proper beating. 😂

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Benjamin Eskilstark's avatar
Benjamin Eskilstark
7dEdited

Good essay. I find it especially frustrating when I see people with the opposite problem: everyone has already changed their attitude/perspective, but they are *still* waiting for the decree from on high before they actually do anything different.

For example, several years ago students at my university were circulating a petition for more resources and organization for the computer science department. The extremely popular demands called for things like department study sessions. Why wait for "the department" to host a study session, you ARE the department! You already accomplished the hard part! Host the study session!

Another example: a co-worker was complaining about how annoying parking was. He only lived 3 miles from the office in a very bikeable area -- why didn't he just bike in? Well because "the incentives" were not good enough to induce him to bike. What about the annoyance of traffic and the health benefits of biking? Why are you waiting for someone above you to mandate that you do it?

It's like we are so obsessed with top-down solutions to our problems that even when all the pieces are in place for a bottom-up solution we can only muster that strength for the purpose of demanding a top-down approach.

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