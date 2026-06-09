Experimental History

Experimental History

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A Declining Democracy's avatar
A Declining Democracy
4d

Somewhat tangential to the discussion about burning disco records: I watched a documentary about the Bee Gees and Barry Gibb believes that the reason the *Saturday Night Fever* soundtrack did so well is because the disco music was done by white guys. He believes racism was a key factor in the "disco sucks" movement, and it's hard to argue, particularly when you've already stated here that only "white guys with guitars" in rock music count as authentic. It's essentially the same argument black people have made about Elvis Presley stealing black music and making it palatable to a white audience. Both rocketed to stardom (or in the case of the Bee Gees, had a major comeback) with music originated by black/latino artists.

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AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
4d

As a general rule, celebrity endorsements tend to turn me off a product. Tie in packaging, you’d have to pay me (and well) to use it even if I liked the celebrity’s work. No, not giving YOU money for that. Dunno if it’s because I was around for the nineties. Think I always kinda felt that way.

I think it’s just annoyance with the noise and commercialism. Not so much a reasoned boycott as a twitch. I can maybe excuse it if there is possibly relevant domain knowledge—a musician I like or an athlete performing well saying hey I like the instruments or equipment or sporting gear X company makes for Y reasons, I might pay some attention if it looks like they’re really saying it because that’s really their experience, and okay maybe that’s not unreasonable of them to do. Even then tho I’m probably more thinking, yeah, okay, taking note of your opinion and maybe I’ll give them a try but I do want to try them myself first. And always a little suspicious they were more looking at the endorsement money than the actual quality.

And generally, if you’re paying someone to endorse your cookies, or to let you print their name on them, you’re paying them to chase me away from them.

Even a product I already like enough to use, you don’t want to film a pop star saying I love those. It’s likely to make me less enthusiastic. I might look elsewhere. I think a part of me is thinking wait what’s wrong with those you feel you need to do this? Or more likely: I really am just a bit annoyed again.

It just seems cheesy, a little too manipulative. Granted, I get advertising is meant to be the latter: the message is always buy this. But while I get promotion is just part of commerce, and fine fair play saying we make a thing we think is good and we want you to buy, I find it, I dunno, kinda especially insulting to the intelligence a pop star saying hey now you can have Oreos with my name on them. Thanks, no. I think I’d be a little embarrassed having those in my kitchen. Don’t care if it’s trendy. I can live with being untrendy.

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