Experimental History

Experimental History

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WD Lindberg's avatar
WD Lindberg
Apr 14

I was listening to Star Talk the other day (Scientists Who Were Persecuted for Being Right, with Matt Kaplan). They were discussing this topic and noted that science done well is very messy. There should be point and counterpoint discussion/argument, as that is what makes the method work. However, to an outsider it looks like no one knows what they are doing. Unfortunately, since humans are involved, there are mistakes, misinterpretation, misunderstanding, poor judgement and falsification. This leads the outsider into further distrusting the process.

In my experience in the chemical industry, taking data and analyzing it statistically often resulted in answers way smaller than the error bound. I always look skeptically at study results that claim fantastic accuracy about things that can only be measured very inaccurately. They always explain that they corrected for the things that made it inaccurate and I think oh-oh you threw out the inconvenient data. The scientific method is hard to do well and you have to be good at knowing when to give up on an idea because the answer you got was way smaller than the error bound.

When the research summary says it was a meta analysis my alarm bells really ring. I don't understand how any meta analysis can possibly understand the actual error bound on data taken by many different people in many parts of the world. Particularly when the studies they analyse often were attempting to answer very different questions. Seems like a method to ensure finding causation where none really exists.

The facetious rule of thumb the StarTalk folks quoted was: "If you need statistics to get the answer it is not really science." There is an element of truth in that statement.

Your work is always enlightening.

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Lucas Van Berkel's avatar
Lucas Van Berkel
Apr 15

I have to say, I never bought the ego depletion debunking.

It seems obviously true that people who are mentally exhausted tend to be grumpier and more prone to errors.

The debunking experiments also seem to be extremely feeble in terms of what they consider ego-depleting. In the first study referenced above, participants engaged in one of two tasks - the control group pressed a button when they saw a word with an 'e' in it while the other cohort had to refrain from pressing the button if the 'e' was adjacent to another vowel. The test lasted 7 minutes and 30 seconds. This is so far removed from a real world ego depleting scenario that it has almost no bearing on reality (e.g. watching an assembly line for defects for hours at a time in a noisy factory, taking a group of rowdy children on a field trip, having a heated argument with a spouse, writing complex code while being hit with emails and support tickets etc).

Speaking as an outsider who follows but does not work in the field, it seems there was an overcorrection in bias. Where people were once too quick to believe an attractive theory, they then became too quick to claim it was all false. Debunking became so high status that a lower standard of evidence was required for people to claim something had been debunked than to claim that the original hypothesis was true.

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