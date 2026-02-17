Experimental History

Experimental History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bones's avatar
Bones
Feb 17

For those unaware of the classsic:

"average person eats 3 spiders a year" factoid actualy just statistical error. average person eats 0 spiders per year. Spiders Georg, who lives in cave & eats over 10,000 each day, is an outlier adn should not have been counted

Reply
Share
1 reply
Matthew Trenholm's avatar
Matthew Trenholm
Feb 17

Thanks again for bringing joy to the internet.

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Mastroianni · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture