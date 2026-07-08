Experimental History

Experimental History

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Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
5d

Mastroianni doesn't miss: somehow every one of his posts is an absolute banger, both fun to read and genuinely insightful.

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Alex Martsinovich's avatar
Alex Martsinovich
5d

For music: can it be that each generation prefers the whole body of music that was accessible to them when they were young? There was no medium revolution after streaming and basically all music is accessible in streaming in decent quality, so that might be the reason why GenZ are are so omnivorous.

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