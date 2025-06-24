Experimental History

Experimental History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unhinged Letters's avatar
Unhinged Letters
4d

I feel targeted by this post. I was a tall teen who didn’t actually want to play basketball, and now after a decade of unpacking the academia career path (turns out I’m paid to be a cop, not a teacher) I’m starting a coffee business—but at least I have answers to the opening questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Adam Mastroianni and others
Russ Wilde's avatar
Russ Wilde
4d

Great post, but I will add one critique. Many people, me included, will eventually have to choose between what they enjoy and what they are good at. I enjoy making music and can spend hours playing guitar. After 40 years of practice, I am almost good enough to play in the worst imaginable bar cover band. However, I am a fairly good professor and academic administrator, but it’s been a daily grind. My aptitudes and interests have never been a great match.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
130 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Mastroianni
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture