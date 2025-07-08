Experimental History

Discussion about this post

Kevin Yu Chen Hou
3d

Seeing Northernlion referenced in an EH article was a delightful surprise - two edges of my media sphere I did not expect to crossover!

1 reply by Adam Mastroianni
Kathryn
3d

Simulator games, to me, have the same basic effect as Old School RuneScape. Basically, it turns everything in the brain off the same way alcohol does (but with fewer though nonzero lingering side effects).

I'm not playing Supermarket Simulator because it's *fun*, I'm playing it because it has an easy action -> reward loop, where you know exactly what to do and the action will always be rewarded in predictable ways. There's zero brainpower involved, which in many cases is a "bonus". Even though I actively enjoy approximately zero seconds of playing the game, it numbs everything else out.

I suspect doomscrolling Reddit or whatever hits psychologically the same effect, but pulls on a different hook to do it (social media pulls the social hook that is designed to motivate people to build relationships; simulator games / RuneScape hit the achievement hook that is designed to motivate people to do basic life / community upkeep tasks like routine foraging or whatever)

4 replies
No posts

