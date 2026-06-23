Experimental History

Experimental History

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Julian Gough's avatar
Julian Gough
Jun 23

“26% think that the sun goes around the Earth. For these people, talking to a chatbot is likely to leave them with a MORE accurate view of reality.”

This is a great example of a common phenomenon that needs a name. Does it already have a name in the literature? Similarly, Sesame Street didn’t have much effect on the literacy of children of parents who talked to their kids a lot, read to them every night, etc. (Watching TV might have even been mildly negative for some of these kids, as the real-world alternative was available and better.) But it had a powerful positive effect on kids whose parents hardly spoke to them, didn’t read to them, etc. This effect – negative at the top, neutral in the middle positive at the bottom – tends to wash out to nothing statistically. But it’s actually having lots of different effects! And arguments about it are extremely frustrating, because people can always just point at one end of the distribution, and ignore the other.

Anyway, great post, as ever. Full of juicy informational goodness.

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3 replies by Adam Mastroianni and others
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Neil
Jun 23

Loved this post, thanks. #19 - apologies for being pedantic but (writing from a country that has a monarch to one that theoretically doesn't have one) 'reigning' is what kings do and 'reining in' is how you restrain an unruly horse or a thuggish agent.

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1 reply by Adam Mastroianni
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