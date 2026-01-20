Experimental History

I love the positivity and statistical kinking, but eighteen years working at the coal-face of reading decline - a high school English class - has taught me that the decline is perhaps even more severe than we think. Brains have changed. If there is anything left to mine, it’s a new and unrecognisable substance, and I’m not sure what it’s useful for, or even if it would burn.

"I don’t buy this. Everyone, even people without liberal arts degrees, knows the difference between the cheap pleasures and the deep pleasures. No one pats themselves on the back for spending an hour watching mukbang videos, no one touts their screentime like they’re setting a high score, and no one feels proud that their hand instinctively starts groping for their phone whenever there’s a lull in conversation."

I really, really want to tell you that this is true and that your are right and that the kids are alright - but it simply isn't so. I think your piece - which was excellent and I enjoyed reading very much - speaks to those born prior to 2007 when Mt. Doom erupted and Steve Jobs rebuilt Barad-Dur and debuted the IPhone. What I see each day in the classroom and the hallways of my high school is far more dire than the picture you present. The screen is ubiquitous. While my high school does have a no phones policy we also are a 1:1 Chromebook school. "Put away the IPhone screens. Those are not educational. Now, open up your Chromebook and complete the assignments on Canvas on a screen." It's lunacy. We adopted ed tech and 1:1 with no forethought and the blind acceptance that this would "meet the kids where they are" and "bring the classroom into the 21st century." We fell into the Jurassic Park Fallacy: “Your teachers were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.” Young adults do instinctively reach for their phone without realizing it. I see it each day. They joke about screen time and openly admit being up until 1 or 2 AM on their phones or other screens. Screen have been a part of their lives from Baby Einstein videos to the IPad streaming Sesame Street at the restaurant through COVID schooling to today. Not to mention the damage Lucy Caulkins and the Teachers College at Columbia did to their literacy skills. Caulkins and her "Units of Study" program were the educational equivalent of Thomas Midgley Jr. and leaded gasoline. Books are simply not part of their media consumption at all. It's not just that they don't like to read, it's that they don't know how to read. For example, I use full texts in my philosophy class. 6 years ago it was not always easy to get everyone on the same page with the text we were working on, but I could predict the problems areas and more difficult chapters and prepare for them. I could reliably depend on the class being able to focus and attend to a text for a class period. Today? The resilience and focus is gone for the vast majority of my students. I have to break the reading sections down to 5 pages at a time to keep an even pace with what they can comprehend and complete. I see far fewer students reading for pleasure these days as well. In the past I always had a group of a students who I could engage with our shared interest in Tolkien, Douglas Adams, Vonnegut or other books and authors. We'd share recommendations. I still have a library of gently and not so gently used texts that the students can borrow or, if they really liked the book, keep for themselves. It was used frequently. Now? Hardly ever. Our library got rid of sizeable chunk of physical texts a few years ago. Some of them were badly outdated but others were downsized because they weren't checked out. I took a small personal library of texts for my classroom. Students simply weren't checking them out. They aren't reading books - digital or physical. They are skimming words online. They are texting and reading social media posts. Neither of those practices have the same value or build knowledge as reading book does. It's bleak. We may be on the crest of the last wave of literate adults. What I experience each day in the classroom does not give me hope for the future of reading or a literate public. I still hope that reading, to paraphrase Dr. Malcolm again, will find a way.

